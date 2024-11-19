Work resumes on five bridges on NH-326

MALKANGIRI: After delay of two months caused by damage to machinery and heavy rainfall triggered by cyclone Dana in mid-October this year, Brijesh Agarwal Nirman India Private Limited has resumed the high-level bridge construction work at Pangam, Potteru, Kangrukonda, MV-90 and MV-96 on National Highway-326.

The tender for construction of the five bridges was awarded to Brijesh Agarwal Nirman India Private Limited under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) agreement by National Highways Division. As per company sources, the construction of all the bridges will be completed by October next year.

Malkangiri NH junior engineer Manoj Kumar Sahu said construction of the five bridges was to be completed by June 30 this year as per the agreement, but the company missed the deadline following which show cause notices were issued to it.