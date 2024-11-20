10 days left, 70L NFSA beneficiaries still to get e-KYC verification

BHUBANESWAR: With the November deadline for completing the e-KYC verification of ration cards nearing its end, nearly 70 lakh beneficiaries of the state covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) are yet to get their Aadhaar seeding done. Without e-KYC verification, a beneficiary will be debarred from getting the free ration provided by the Centre.

Ganjam district has been particularly laggard on this front with more than 5.42 lakh beneficiaries still to complete their self-authentication through biometric process and Aadhaar seeding with the ration cards. A majority of them are migrant workers, mostly those who have moved to Gujarat.

Around 26.52 lakh people in this southern district are covered under NFSA and only 21.09 lakh of them have completed e-KYC verification, said a report of the Food Supplies department.

Ganjam is followed by Kalahandi where over 4.72 lakh beneficiaries face the threat of their names being removed from the food security list as they have only 10 days time to do the Aadhaar seeding. Of the 14.23 lakh beneficiaries in the district, around 9.51 lakh have met the mandatory requirement.

Other districts which have large to do list include Balasore at 3.15 lakh, Balangir 2.83 lakh, Bargarh 2.26 lakh, Bhadrak 1.83 lakh and Angul 1.49 lakh.