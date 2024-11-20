500 weather stations, 6k ARGs to power Odisha’s disaster fight: Minister Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: The government is in the process of installing around 500 automated weather stations and 6,000 automated rain gauges (ARGs) across Odisha to strengthen the early-warning system and impact-based forecast to tackle disasters more effectively, said Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM) minister Suresh Pujari on Tuesday.

The technological advancement in weather prediction and rain forecast will help the government in dealing with cyclone-induced flooding and urban flooding more effectively.

Pujari said while addressing an event on ‘Early Warning to Early Action: A multi-hazard, multi-stakeholder approach learning from ecosystem’ here organised by the Reliance Foundation in collaboration with United Nations (UN) India.

The minister said the state government is already in the process of implementing Odisha State Capability Resilient Growth Programme (OSCRGP) which focuses on strengthening the multi-hazard impact-based forecasting along with the early warning dissemination system through Satark application.

Modernisation of the GIS cell at Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) as well as the state and district emergency operation centres is also in the pipeline, he said.

Pujari said Odisha is home to more than 60 indigenous tribal groups who lead a sustainable life. “It is now time to use these indigenous knowledge systems for the forecasting of extreme events and adopt them as a lifestyle,” he said.