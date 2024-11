BHUBANESWAR: Bollywood actor Utkarsh Sharma, lead actor of the upcoming movie Vanvaas, visited KIIT and KISS on Tuesday to promote the film.

After a promotional video was shown to 40,000 students, Sharma spoke about the film and also expressed his heartfelt admiration for KISS and its founder Achyuta Samanta.

“People dream of making an impact, but you (Samanta) have turned it into reality,” he said. The actor encouraged students to take advantage of the world-class facilities at KISS and KIIT, comparing them favourably to those he experienced during his studies in Mumbai and the United States. KISS vice-chancellor Deepak Kumar Behera was also present at the event.

Sharma also visited the KIIT campus. Earlier in the day, he visited Puri to invoke the blessings of Lord Jagannath. Vanvaas is set to release on December 20.