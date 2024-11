CUTTACK: In a bizarre incident, a six-month-old baby boy died after one of his parents allegedly trampled over him in an inebriated state late on Monday night.

The incident took place at Munda Sahi within Choudwar police limits. The infant’s parents have been identified as Raju Hembram and Sombhari Hembram. Apart from the son, the couple has four daughters.

As per their neighbours, Raju had brought some of his friends home late on Monday night. His wife Sombhari too, joined in and all of them consumed alcohol. After having dinner, the couple went to sleep.