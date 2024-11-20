Couple gives away baby girl to AP couple due to poverty

BERHAMPUR: Battling acute poverty, a couple of Rayagada allegedly gave away their nine-day-old child to a family from Andhra Pradesh, in Nuapada Sahi village under Chandili police limits of the district.

Even as the alleged baby sale incident in Balangir hogged the headlines, the Rayagada story has now come as another shocker.

A notarised deed of adoption which facilitated the child’s change of custody said it was carried out without any force, fraud, coercion and influence. The deed, however, was severely flawed.

The natural mother Kumud Ganta (22) and her husband Rahul Dhanbadi (25), a driver by profession, allegedly gave away the newborn girl to a couple from Pedapenki village in Andhra Pradesh on November 11, nine days after her birth on November 3.

On the day, the Rayagada district child Protection unit, along with social worker Satyapriya Pradhan visited the family and enquired about the incident. The child welfare committee (CWC) and the Women and Child Development (WCD) department also began a probe.