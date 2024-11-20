Jaleswar woman arrested for brown sugar trade, parents-in-law detained

BALASORE: Jaleswar police on Tuesday arrested a woman and detained her parents-in-law for their alleged involvement in brown sugar trade.

The accused, Ruksana Bibi, is a resident of Sheikhbad within Jaleswar municipality limits. IIC Ranjan Kumar Sethy said acting on a tip off, a team comprising 15 police personnel raided Ruksana’s house and seized 55 gram brown sugar from her possession.

Ruksana procured the brown sugar from West Bengal with the help of her relative who is a resident of the neighbouring state. She sold the contraband at different places in Jaleswar area on a scooter. The woman’s parents-in-law were reportedly supporting her in the illegal trade.

Sethy said Jaleswar police was on the lookout for Ruksana who managed to evade the cops several times in the past. The accused woman’s husband was arrested by the special task force of Kolkata police in an NDPS case 20 months back.

Ruksana will be produced in court on Wednesday. Police are interrogating her parents-in-law to ascertain their involvement in the illegal trade, the IIC added.