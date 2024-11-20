Millet products by Banki women instant hit, Rs 50K earned in three days

CUTTACK: Millet-based products being sold by rural women of Banki block at the national-level Pallishree Mela in Balijatra, are witnessing a massive demand from visitors this year.

Set up by the Dulanapur producer group of Banki, the stall is selling various millet-based products like cookies, cakes and mixtures etc. It has been able to make remarkable sale proceeds of Rs 50,000 in just three days, thanks to the state-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) for providing support to empower the rural women of the producer group.

Joint CEO, ORMAS Cuttack, Bipin Rout said ORMAS not only facilitated formation of the Dulanapur producer group but also provided financial assistance for procurement of machinery and institution-building.

“The women members underwent rigorous training in making millet value-added products under the guidance of the experienced Dibyajyoti self-help group of Sundargarh. This collaboration exemplifies an innovative model of knowledge transfer between community-based organisations across districts,” he added.

Priced between Rs 20 and Rs 200, millet-based products make for a healthy, delicious and easily affordable option for all. Visitors were seen making a beeline to the stall and showering praise on the producer group for offering quality products. “I tried the millet cookies. They are not only delicious but also a healthy alternative to junk food and snacks,” said a visitor.

Known as nutri-cereals, millets have several health benefits. Rich in fibre, protein and essential minerals like iron and magnesium, they aid in digestion, help manage diabetes and promote heart health. With most people opting for a healthy lifestyle these days, the demand for millet-based products is soaring.

“Participation of the Dulanapur producer group has not only showcased its entrepreneurial spirit but also highlighted the potential of rural women-led enterprises in contributing to sustainable development. The initiative by ORMAS stands as a testament to how skill development and inter-district collaboration can bring about impactful change,” Rout said.