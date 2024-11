BALANGIR: Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo ordered a probe into the alleged sale of a newborn by a poor family in Sangurjibhata village under Balangir’s Khaprakhol block after he met the baby’s mother on Tuesday.

Singh Deo went to the village and interacted with Aruna Bati Nag, the mother, who claimed that she had ‘gifted’ her newborn to some unidentified persons because she was unable to raise her six kids.

It was during the interaction, the deputy CM enquired from the ANM about the child, bringing to light new facts on the whole episode. While Aruna Bati asserted she was helped by ANM Mamata Bhoi, the latter said the woman herself took the decision to send the newborn away because her impoverished condition did not allow her to raise her sixth child.

Singh Deo said he had learnt about the incident from media and directed the administration for an enquiry. “During our interaction, the mother said she was unable to raise six children which is why the family decided to give away the youngest one,” he told mediapersons.

The incident took place two weeks ago but came to light after members of the Childline lodged an FIR over the alleged sale.

Aruna Bati, mother of five including two sons, had given birth to her sixth child at Sunamudi health centre on November 2. The same day, she is reported to have given away her child allegedly for adoption.