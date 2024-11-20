Odisha Police trace lodge murder accused in prison of Kerala

BERHAMPUR: Nearly a year after the decomposed body of a 35-year-old woman was found in a lodge in Ganjam’s Baidyanathpur, Berhampur police has solved the murder mystery by tracing the accused in a jail of Kerala.

Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M said the murder accused, Sameedmon AS (42), was lodged in a Kerala jail in connection with an NDPS case. A team of Baidyanathpur police brought Sameedmon on a two-day remand to Odisha on Monday.

On Tuesday, the accused was taken to the lodge where he recreated the scene of the murder in presence of police. Sameedmon, a resident of Kerala, also revealed the chilling details of his crime.

The SP said the body of Kamanapalli Krishna Veni of Visakhapatnam was found in the lodge in a decomposed state on November 25, 2023. On being questioned, the lodge manager said Veni accompanied by a man had booked the room two days back.

When the man went missing without paying the rent, the lodge staff reached the room and found the woman lying dead on the bed.