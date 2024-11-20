Paddy procurement in Ganjam from Dec 23

BERHAMPUR: The district administration of Ganjam will start paddy procurement for the ongoing kharif season from December 23.

This was announced by collector Dibya Jyoti Parida at a district-level meeting attended by both the MPs, local MLAs and officials.

In view of the hiccups in paddy procurement process in the previous years, the district administration has chalked out plans to prevent distress sale by farmers this time.

With 1,46,504 farmers registering for the process this year, target has been set to procure 4,48,176 quintals of paddy.

Last year, 4,44,856.56 MT paddy was procured from farmers in the district. The procurement will be done through 481 mandis, 362 PACS, 118 women SHGs and one pani panchayat.