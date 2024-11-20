Revellers raise a stink over poor sanitation at Balijatra in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Lack of proper sanitation at Balijatra and poor condition of road to the fairground have left revellers disgruntled.

Balijatra is being organised on over 8.5 acre land on the upper ground and 34 acre land on the lower ground. Though a private agency has been assigned the cleaning and sanitation work at the fair, lack of supervision by the officials concerned of the district administration has left sanitary practices in shambles.

Visitors complained while garbage is lying scattered all around, toilets are also not being cleaned properly rendering them stinky and unusable. On the other hand, spraying of excess chemical-mixed water on the route from Mahanadi Ring Road to the lower Balijatra ground to control dust, has left it muddy and slippery. The situation is such that bricks have been laid at some stretches to facilitate walking.

“Though spraying of water will help control dust, excess spraying has left the road slippery. If one is not careful, they may fall down and get injured,” said some visitors.

Efforts to elicit response from the district collector and the additional district magistrate on the issue proved futile.