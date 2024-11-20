Six-year-old girl raped, admitted to hospital in critical condition in Odisha's Cuttack

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped after luring her on the pretext of providing the minor 'kurkure' in the Trisulia area under the Barang police station, police said on Wednesday.

Sources said, with severe haemorrhage, the minor girl is battling for her life at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics, popularly known as Sishu Bhawan, in Cuttack.

The accused Kaliash Sonar (22), who is a related uncle of the victim, took the girl from her house on Tuesday evening to a nearby shop luring her to buy ‘Kurkure’. He allegedly raped her on the way while returning.

Unable to bear the pain, the victim told her parents about the incident following which they admitted her to Sishu Bhawan and lodged a complaint in Baranga police station, the sources said.