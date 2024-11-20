Six-year-old girl raped, admitted to hospital in critical condition in Odisha's Cuttack

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped after luring her on the pretext of providing the minor 'kurkure' in the Trisulia area under the Barang police station, police said on Wednesday.
Sources said, with severe haemorrhage, the minor girl is battling for her life at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics, popularly known as Sishu Bhawan, in Cuttack.
The accused Kaliash Sonar (22), who is a related uncle of the victim, took the girl from her house on Tuesday evening to a nearby shop luring her to buy ‘Kurkure’. He allegedly raped her on the way while returning.
Unable to bear the pain, the victim told her parents about the incident following which they admitted her to Sishu Bhawan and lodged a complaint in Baranga police station, the sources said.
DCP Jagmohan Meena confirmed the incident and said the parents of the victim hailing from Jharkhand are working as labourers at a brick kiln in Trisulia. The accused also belongs to their nearby village and works as a driver at the brick factory.
"A case has been registered after the victim's father lodged a complaint in connection with the incident. The accused has been arrested following a preliminary investigation," he said.
Meanwhile, the victim is undergoing treatment in an intensive care unit at Sishu Bhawan. Her condition is stated to be critical. “As there is no gynaecology treatment facility in Sishu Bhawan, we have informed the police to shift the victim to SCB Medical College and Hospital,' said a treating doctor.