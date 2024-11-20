Two arrested for electric trap death of three elephants in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Acting swiftly, forest officials on Tuesday arrested two persons for their involvement in the electrocution death of three elephants in Rairakhol.

The accused, Sanjit Kumar Behera (50) and Gopi Basantra (18) of Ghosramal in Rairakhol, will be produced in court on Wednesday. The three elephants, two females and a calf, were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with an electric trap laid by poachers to hunt wild boars near Buramal in the Naktideul range under Rairakhol forest division on the wee hours of Monday.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Rairakhol Arabinda Mohanty said, “During the investigation, we had detained four persons. After interrogation, the two accused were arrested. The duo has confessed to have laid the electric trap for poaching wild boars. Further investigation is underway to ascertain involvement of others in the crime.”