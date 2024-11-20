Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates dialysis centre at Rairakhol, Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the free dialysis service centre at Rairakhol sub-divisional hospital here on Tuesday.

Talking to mediapersons on the occasion, Pradhan said earlier, dialysis centres were limited to the capitals of different states or big cities. But due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dialysis centres are being opened in government healthcare institutions across India including Odisha. The dialysis services are being provided free of cost.

“With the availability of the dialysis centre in Rairakhol sub-divisional hospital, needy patients will no longer have to travel long distances. This is where they can get free treatment for kidney diseases and avoid huge expenses. This initiative will benefit around four lakh people in the region,” he said.

The union minister expressed gratitude to the prime minister and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for expanding the dialysis facilities to sub-divisional hospitals.

Among others, Rural Development Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Fisheries and Livestock Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik and Rairakhol MLA Prasanna Acharya were present.