Centre assesses Adarsh Gram scheme, seven in Odisha under review ambit

BHUBANESWAR : A decade after the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) was launched, the central government has begun an exercise to assess the progress and impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet initiative.

The move comes in the midst of ground-based reports that much has not changed in the villages adopted by the MPs under the scheme in terms of their all-round development.

The MPs were tasked to pick a village each under their constituency and ensure its holistic development, including basic amenities like proper roads, water supply and sanitation along with other infrastructure and facilities.

Official sources said in Odisha, seven-gram panchayats in Angul, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Bhadrak, Khurda, Nabarangpur and Nayagarh districts have been included in the nationwide study that will continue till November 27.

Those included from the state are Andharua GP (Khurda) adopted by Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra, Bhatangpadar (Kalahandi) adopted by former RS member Sujeet Kumar and Lunahandi (Angul) adopted by former MP Nitesh Ganga Deb.

Other panchayats selected for the study are Arana (Jagatsinghpur) adopted by former MP Rajashree Mallick, Ambaroli (Bhadrak) adopted by former MP Manjulata Mandal, Badakumuli (Nabarangpur) adopted by former MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi and Rasanga (Nayagarh) adopted by former MP Achyutananda Samanta.