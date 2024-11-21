CM Majhi wraps up visit, gets Singapore interested in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday wrapped up his maiden foreign visit to Singapore on a high note with several investors evincing interest for collaborations in semiconductor, green energy, ship-recycling and container manufacturing as well as port-led industrial development in Odisha.
The high-level delegation led by Majhi attended a series of G2G and G2B meetings with the government of Singapore and leaders in technology, renewable energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing.
Citing the state’s rich mineral resources, skilled workforce and investment-friendly policies, the CM showcased Odisha as a burgeoning hub for industries.
“Odisha is committed to providing a seamless and transparent business environment. Our visit to Singapore has been highly productive and we are ready to partner with global players for new avenues in Odisha’s transformative journey,” he said.
The CM and the team Odisha held discussions with promoters of PEP Innovation Private Ltd, a prominent player in Singapore’s semiconductor ecosystem, and explored opportunities to leverage the company’s expertise to enhance Odisha’s electronics and semiconductor infrastructure.
Majhi interacts with Odia Diaspora, outlines vision
He also met CEO and co-founder of Ecosoftt Marcus Lim on innovative sustainable water solutions and potential integration into Odisha’s industrial and urban ecosystems.
The delegation had a meeting with Rene Pill Pedersen from AP Moller Maersk Group on prospects of ship-recycling, container manufacturing, and port based industrial infrastructure development.
The delegation visited Suntec City Convention and Exhibition Centre, a globally renowned venue that exemplifies Singapore’s thriving MICE industry.
It also held meetings with Phan Bach, JERA, IHI Corporation, Masan High Tech Materials Corporation and Ace Gases on investment opportunities in equipment manufacturing, cold storage and cold chain, green hydrogen and green ammonia, critical minerals, and industrial gas sectors.
“Our engagements during the visit have set the stage for future global collaborations,” said Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain.
Later, the chief minister addressed an interactive session with Odia Diaspora and outlined the state’s vision for a globally connected Odisha.
More than 400 members of the Odia Diaspora who attended the event pledged their support in promoting Odisha on international platforms. They were handed over invitations to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in January.
CM invites Singapore President to Odisha
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has invited Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to Odisha during his upcoming visit to India in January next.
“We have invited Tharman to visit the state in January. The invitation was conveyed during the CM’s meeting with senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann,” said an official statement.