CM Majhi wraps up visit, gets Singapore interested in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday wrapped up his maiden foreign visit to Singapore on a high note with several investors evincing interest for collaborations in semiconductor, green energy, ship-recycling and container manufacturing as well as port-led industrial development in Odisha.

The high-level delegation led by Majhi attended a series of G2G and G2B meetings with the government of Singapore and leaders in technology, renewable energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing.

Citing the state’s rich mineral resources, skilled workforce and investment-friendly policies, the CM showcased Odisha as a burgeoning hub for industries.

“Odisha is committed to providing a seamless and transparent business environment. Our visit to Singapore has been highly productive and we are ready to partner with global players for new avenues in Odisha’s transformative journey,” he said.

The CM and the team Odisha held discussions with promoters of PEP Innovation Private Ltd, a prominent player in Singapore’s semiconductor ecosystem, and explored opportunities to leverage the company’s expertise to enhance Odisha’s electronics and semiconductor infrastructure.

Majhi interacts with Odia Diaspora, outlines vision

He also met CEO and co-founder of Ecosoftt Marcus Lim on innovative sustainable water solutions and potential integration into Odisha’s industrial and urban ecosystems.

The delegation had a meeting with Rene Pill Pedersen from AP Moller Maersk Group on prospects of ship-recycling, container manufacturing, and port based industrial infrastructure development.