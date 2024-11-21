Collective behavioural change must tackle climate crisis says UN-resident coordinator Shombi Sharp

BHUBANESWAR: UN resident coordinator for India Shombi Sharp on Wednesday said there needs to be a collective change in the behaviour of the citizens across the globe to tackle climate change.

“There was earlier a perception that climate change is a very technical subject. However, this impression changed over the years due to vigorous awareness activities. Citizens are now conscious but the problem is the change in their behaviour is not taking place,” said Sharp.

The change in behaviour is very crucial to accelerate individual actions to combat climate change and its impacts across the world said Sharp during an event organised by Bakul Foundation on ‘Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability’ here.

Sharp said children and youths can play a major role to influence the behaviour of adults and convince them to fight climate change together. “Children have a strong influence at their homes and should discuss with their parents and siblings about what they are learning regarding climate change.

This can have a long and lasting impact on the minds of adults,” he said while praising India, especially Odisha, for enhancing disaster risk preparedness. Bakul Foundation founder Sujit Mohapatra was present.