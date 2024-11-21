Eye on middlemen during paddy purchase across Koraput: Collector Keerthi Vasan

JEYPORE: The district administration will keep an eye on middlemen at mandis during the kharif procurement process across Koraput district, said collector V Keerthi Vasan. He said CCTVs will be installed in border areas of the district to keep a watch on movement of middlemen.

Addressing the district-level paddy procurement meeting, Vasan said paddy will be purchased at 111 mandis from around 39,000 farmers from across the district. At least 20 PACS, 20 self-help groups and three pani panchayats will participate in the process.

Each mandi will be supervised by a nodal officer and the administration will install CCTVs in border check posts of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to prevent illegal paddy transactions by middlemen, Vasan said.

Only FAQ standard paddy will be procured in the mandis. The administration will open the mandis for paddy procurement from December 11. Around 21.25 lakh quintal paddy will be procured in the district. Among others, Pottangi MLA Ramachandra Kadam, Koraput MLA Raghuram Machha, Kotpad MLA Rupu Bhatra and chief district CSO PK Panda were present.