Keeping close watch on movement of Naxals from neighbouring states, says DGP

BHUBANESHWAR: Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania on Thursday said they are keeping a close watch on the movement of the Naxals and their attempts to cross over into Odisha from the neighbouring states of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

Khurania's statement came after a group of Naxals reportedly tried to sneak into the state's Malkangiri district from Chhattisgarh on Wednesday night.

While a Naxal was reportedly neutralised, a district voluntary force (DVF) personnel sustained injuries during an exchange of fire at Jinalguda forests in Malkangiri district in the wee hours of the day.

While addressing the mediapersons here, Khurania informed that the health condition of the injured personnel is stated to be stable and anti-Naxal operations are still underway in three different locations of the state, including Malkangiri.

On being asked whether there is a possibility of an increase in infiltration bids as Chhattisgarh has launched an aggressive campaign in recent months, the DGP said there have been instances in the past when the red ultras attempted to flee whenever any state launches vigorous operations in their respective jurisdictions.

"Operations are continuing in the areas bordering Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh to stop the Maoists from entering into Odisha. Discussions are regularly taking place with police forces of neighbouring states and other concerned security agencies to exchange information," he said.

"The anti-Naxal operations are being launched immediately after receiving inputs about their plans to move into the state," he said.

Odisha Police said the insurgents are well aware that the security forces are alert for which their movement through the bordering areas has reduced significantly in the recent months.

Police said most of the villagers do not support CPI (Maoist) and now only a few youths from the state are members of the banned outfit.