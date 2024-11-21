Man, uncle drink pesticide mistaking it for water, die in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 42-year-old man and his uncle died after allegedly consuming pesticide, mistaking it for water, at Sirasata village in Jagatsinghpur’s Tirtol area on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Bibhuti Samal, a betel shop owner and his uncle, 75-year-old Gopinath Samal. The uncle-nephew duo consumed alcohol together in the evening. The duo was to attend a meeting but had to return home as they felt uneasy due to excess drinking.

Police said, later in the night Gopinath went to Bibhuti’s house and since both were thirsty, they drank from a bottle kept nearby mistaking it for water, unaware that it was pesticide meant for mushroom crops. Bibhuti apparently had kept the pesticide in the bottle but had forgotten about it.

Shortly after consuming the liquid, the duo complained of severe stomach ache and uneasiness following which their families rushed them to Pattamundai Community Health Centre.

As their condition deteriorated, they were shifted to the Kendrapara district headquarters hospital (DHH) where doctors declared them dead on arrival, police said.