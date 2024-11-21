MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo claims assault, robbery by BJD workers

JAJPUR: Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo was allegedly attacked by a group of BJD supporters near the bridge on Budha river in Jajpur Town on Wednesday evening. The MLA’s vehicle was reportedly damaged following the attack.

Reports said, Sahoo was on his way to Jajpur town in his vehicle to attend a meeting at the deputy director of mines (DDM) office. His vehicle had to stop as a few locals were staging a road blockade near the bridge by burning tyres on the Kuakhia- Jajpur Town road.

During this time, a few miscreants rushed to Sahoo’s vehicle and vandalised it. They also allegedly attacked Sahoo with an iron rod and snatched his gold chain.

“I was going to Jajpur town to attend an urgent official meeting at the DDM office this evening. When I reached Budha river bridge, my vehicle got stranded due to a road blockade by the locals. As I was waiting for clearance, some unidentified miscreants armed with lethal weapons rushed to my vehicle and vandalised it.

They also attacked me and my personal security officer and snatched my gold chain. The attackers claimed they are the supporters of BJD former organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das,” said Sahoo. He said the attackers told him that Pranab had sent them to kill him.

As news of the attack on Sahoo reached the Dharmasala area, hundreds of his supporters reached the spot and there was a face-off between the legislator’s supporters and those who it is alleged were supporters of Pranab.

Jajpur SP Yashpratap Shrimal rushed to the spot to rescue the MLA. Shrimal said action will be taken against the perpetrators. However, no reactions were received from Pranab and the BJD over the allegations.