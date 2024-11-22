Bangomunda shame: BJD targets Odisha government over ‘atrocities’ on tribals

BHUBANESWAR : The BJD on Thursday lashed out at the state government for its failure to protect the tribals and strongly condemned the incident in which a girl was allegedly forced to eat human excreta in Bangomunda block of Balangir district.

BJD MLA from Balangir Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo and party spokesperson Lekhasri Samantasinghar said the inhuman treatment meted out to a tribal girl has come to the fore after reports of sale of a girl child at Khaprakhol in Balangir district. In both the cases, the state government is yet to initiate any action.

The BJD leaders alleged that the Bangomunda incident took place on November 16 but police are yet to arrest the accused person. Exemplary action should be taken against the culprit.

Several such incidents of atrocities against Scheduled Tribes have taken place after the BJP government came to power in the state five months back. The BJP has forgotten the tribals after the 2024 elections. Death of three tribal women due to consumption of mango kernel gruel in Kandhamal district has exposed the BJP government’s failure to provide social and livelihood security to the tribals, they alleged.

The BJD leaders also alleged lack of police action against the BJP MLA from Titilagarh who is accused of torturing a tribal woman. These incidents point towards the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. A tribal leader has been made the chief minister of Odisha, but the tribals have become unsafe in the state, they claimed.

The BJD leaders said the party will raise these issues in the winter session of the Assembly beginning from November 26.