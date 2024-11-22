CBSE taking steps to introduce skill education, says CBSE chairman Rahul Singh

BHUBANESWAR : Amid thrust on skilling of students in the National Education Policy (NEP), chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Rahul Singh on Thursday said the board is initiating steps to introduce skill education for students at different levels.

Inaugurating the 2nd National Skill Summit of CBSE here, Singh said the board has planned to offer skill education to students from Class VI to higher secondary level. Efforts are underway to make skill curriculum compulsory at the school level.

On the occasion, Singh asked schools to pick special skill subjects for teaching and focus on improving practical knowledge of students. He also emphasised on skilling of faculty members in schools.

Director of IIT Bhubaneswar Shreepad Karmalkar advised teachers to work for promotion of skill education and said the focus should also be on more research work in the field of skill sector. Director general of National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) Madan Mohan Tripathi also spoke.

The Sahodaya Schools Complex, Bhubaneswar chapter had collaborated with the CBSE for the event that saw participation of around 1,000 principals of different different schools, 2,000 students and researchers from India and abroad.