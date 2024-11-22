Criminal killed by rivals, three detained in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 35-year-old dreaded criminal was brutally killed by miscreants, suspected his rivals, near Badapur within Sheragada police limits of Ganjam district late on Wednesday night. Police detained three persons in this connection on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ananta Patnaik. As per sources, Ananta along with two of his associates, was on his way to Sheragada when a gang intercepted his vehicle in a car and attacked Ananta with sharp weapons and iron rods.

The attack was so brutal that Ananta sustained severe injuries on his head. As the attack was underway, his two associates managed to escape and informed police of the matter. Ganjam SP Subhendu Patra said Ananta was allegedly murdered by his rivals and his body was retrieved around two km away from where the attack had taken place. There were several injury marks on his body, and on being taken to the Sheragada hospital, doctors declared him dead.

“Ananta had more than 20 criminal cases against him including murder, extortion, dacoity etc., at various police stations,” the SP said adding, the body was sent for postmortem. The three detained are being interrogated. A few sharp weapons, country-made pistol and bomb particles have been seized from the spot where the body was found, police said.

Sources said Ananta resided in College Chowk area in Kotinada. A notorious criminal, he carried out his criminal activities in the night to evade arrest. Police said further investigation is underway.