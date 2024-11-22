Jute diversified products a hit among visitors in Odisha

CUTTACK: The stalls set up by the state-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) at Pallishree Mela in Balijatra are showcasing exquisite range of jute diversified products.
These stalls of four producer groups (PGs) are a hub of innovation and tradition, featuring a diverse array of jute products including bags for water bottles, tiffin boxes, office and luggage besides women’s sling bags. Prices of the products, crafted by talented artisans of the PGs, range from Rs 30 to Rs 1,800. The stalls are catering to a wide spectrum of visitors.
Mahashakti PG of Kantapada, Gandhi Smruti PG of Cuttack Sadar, Hazi Ali PG of Cuttack city and Baba Sankareswar PG of Kantapada are participating in the mela. These PGs have received financial assistance from ORMAS for institution and capacity building, design development training and working capital to rise above the phoenix of self-sufficiency. ORMAS enabled them to blend traditional craftsmanship with modern design sensibilities, said joint CEO of Cuttack ORMAS Bipin Rout.
By connecting traditional crafts to modern markets, ORMAS is ensuring that local communities thrive in an evolving economic landscape. The national-level Palishree Mela stands as a testament to ORMAS’ unwavering dedication to its dual mission - empowering artisans and promoting sustainability, said Rout.
President of Hazi Ali PG Jasmin Mallik said, “ORMAS has fostered self-reliance and financial independence by equipping us with training and resources. This mela has helped us in transformation, from acquiring skills to earning a livelihood. Thanks to the support of ORMAS, we have been able to generate a business of around `5 lakh in the last seven days.
The stalls are attracting a significant number of visitors who are impressed by the quality, durability and aesthetic appeal of the jute products. The positive feedback is highlighting a growing preference for sustainable and environmentally-friendly alternatives.