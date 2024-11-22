National capital to host Odisha Parba from Friday

BHUBANESWAR: Showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the state, this year’s Odisha Parba will be hosted by Odia Samaj at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and several other prominent leaders are scheduled to attend the three-day event along with historians, litterateurs, writers and artists from the state.

While artistes from all corners of Odisha have been roped in to showcase the district-specific handicrafts, visual arts, dance and songs, the main highlight of the event will be an Odia Conclave where discussions will centre around Odia Asmita, promotion and preservation of state’s culture, art, language and literature. The conclave was started by the organisers last year where 38 eminent speakers had deliberated on Odia Asmita and various issues of the state.

This year, there will also be a book lounge managed by National Book Trust of India (NBT). It will provide a platform to regional writers and publishers to showcase their publications. The event will also have a food festival for connoisseurs of Odia cuisine and 25 stalls selling handlooms and handicrafts.

This will be the seventh edition of the grand festival being hosted by Odia Samaj which is a platform for Odias living outside the state and country. Organisers said the association of NROs has been striving towards promoting Odisha and its culture, craft and much more at the world stage.

The festival will conclude on November 24.