NHRC orders Rs 5 lakh compensation for Gobinda Sahu’s kin

BHUBANESWAR : The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in school teacher Mamita Meher murder case, who allegedly died by suicide in Kantabanji sub-jail of Balangir district two years back.

On December 20, 2022, 54-year-old Sahu was found hanging from a window behind the kitchen of the sub-jail. He was declared dead at the local hospital.

Acting on a petition filed by lawyer and civil rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex human rights panel has asked the chief secretary to ensure release of the compensation amount and submit the compliance report along with proof of payment within eight weeks.

Alleging that the custodial death was in violation of human rights laws, Tripathy had demanded an independent and impartial investigation into the issue and compensation for the bereaved family members along with legal action against the wrongdoers. After examining the reports submitted by the DIG of Prisons (headquarters), the Commission observed that the state was vicariously liable for its failure to ensure safety, security and protection of the prisoner’s life in its custody.