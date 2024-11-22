Ocean a catalyst for nation’s economic growth, says Governor Raghubar Das

PARADIP: The ocean is not just a natural resource but a catalyst for economic growth and a source of strength for ports that connect nations, said Governor Raghubar Das.

Speaking on the concluding day of Kalinga Balijatra here on Thursday, he said the Central government has launched several projects to enhance the capacity of ports in the country.

“With increased capacity of ocean trade routes, cargo handling operations at all ports in the country have doubled. In Odisha, with its vast coastline, both the state and Central governments are committed to fostering economic opportunities for people and promoting tourism,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of the festival, the Governor said the fair symbolises the age-old traditional, cultural, and economic ties of Odisha with Indonesia, Bali, Sumatra and Java.

“It reminds us of the state’s maritime glory and rich culture as well as the courage and enterprise of Odia traders. I urge everyone to preserve our age-old traditions and culture while striving for the development of a modern Odisha,” he added. Commerce and Transport minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena and his Industries counterpart Sampad Chandra Swain were present.