Odisha: Achyuta Samanta awarded at World Congress of Poets

BHUBANESWAR: KIIT, KISS and KIMS founder Prof Achyuta Samanta has been honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the World Academy of Art and Culture (WAAC) for his transformative contribution to society.

Spiritual leader Thavathiru Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar presented the award to Samanta during the inaugural ceremony of the 43rd World Congress of Poets (WCP) at Madurai recently. Poets from over 30 countries were present at the ceremony.

On the occasion, Samanta was also conferred with the Rabindranath Tagore Award for promoting art, culture and literature. The award was presented by educationist, philanthropist and chairman of Sethu Bhaskara Group of Institutions Sethu Kumanan. On the special recommendation of the World Congress of Poets, Samanta was also inducted as a member of its executive board.

“This recognition strengthens my commitment to leveraging art, literature and culture to inspire change and foster unity across communities which I have been doing for the last three decades,” said Samanta.