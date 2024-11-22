Odisha government turns down pay hike demand of SSB lecturers

BHUBANESWAR: The demand of lecturers recruited by the State Selection Board (SSB) for ‘equal work and equal pay’ on par with their government counterparts was rejected by the Higher Education department on Thursday.

The SSB lecturers assigned to non-government aided colleges in the state are demanding revision of their grade pay from Rs 4,600 to Rs 5,400 with retrospective effect from 2016.

The department said all the SSB lecturers participated in the recruitment process conscious of the prescribed pay scale and service conditions, and accepted the placements accordingly before joining the non-government-aided colleges.

Rule-9 of Odisha Education (Recruitment & Conditions of Service of Teachers and Members of the Staff of Aided Educational Institutions) Rules, 1974 is an aspirational provision of the government and accordingly, the pay scale of SSB lecturers has been covered under different pay revisions with regards to the ways and means of the government, it said.