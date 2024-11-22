Odisha: Tenure of three vice-chancellors extended by six months

BHUBANESWAR: Governor and Chancellor of state public universities Raghubar Das has extended the tenure of vice-chancellors by another six months.

The vice-chancellors are Sabita Acharya of Utkal University, Aparajita Chowdhury of Ramadevi Women’s University and N Nagaraju of Gangadhar Meher University. Their tenure was due to end in the last week of this month.

In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (8) of Odisha Universities Act, 1989, the Chancellor decided to extend their tenure as the Higher Education department is yet to issue advertisement for appointment of new VCs of Utkal, Ramadevi and Gangadhar Meher universities.

The tenure of the three VCs has been extended for a period of six months from the date of completion of their respective tenures or till the joining of the new VCs in universities, whichever is earlier. During this extension period, the VCs cannot take any policy decision without the approval of the Chancellor, the release stated.

A few weeks back, the Chancellor had asked the Higher Education department to expedite the process of appointing vice-chancellors in the universities. The commissioner-cum-secretary of the department as convenor of the selection committee was asked to issue advertisements and invite applications for the positions. The process of selection of new VCs should be initiated as per the provisions of Orissa Universities Act of 1989. However, it is pending at the department level.