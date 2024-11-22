Satellite survey in Odisha's Rayagada finds over 15K fake farmlands

BERHAMPUR: While paddy procurement for kharif season is set to start within a few days in Rayagada district, several instances of irregularities in registration of farmlands have come to the fore in satellite surveys conducted by the government.

This year, during the survey at least 15,699 plots which were falsely registered as cultivated land, were detected in the district. Official records indicate the highest 3,600 suspicious plots were detected in Kalyansingpur followed by 3,300 in Ramanaguda block.

An official on condition of anonymity said, the problem was pointed out long back but no action was taken against fake farmers. As the move is aimed at weeding out fake registrations, such practice cause significant financial losses to the administration.

This year out of 21,146 farmers who have registered their names for the procurement process, 358 were found to be fake and their names deleted from the list. But no action was taken against them despite the fact that they applied for registration showing barren or homestead land as farmland. However, the reality would emerge after the survey by Odisha paddy land survey agency, said the official.