Speeding truck kills four labourers on NH-26 in Odisha's Jeypore

BHUBANESWAR: At least four daily wagers were killed in an accident on NH-26 near Jabakanadi, under the Jeypore Sadar police limits in Koraput district, on Friday.
Police sources said the accident occurred when the labourers, riding a bike to a paddy field, were struck by a speeding truck.
"17 labourers were engaged in paddy harvesting for a farmer. Four among them, carrying bamboo sticks, were riding on a bike to the field when the truck struck the sticks, causing the bike to fall. The labourers were then mowed down by the truck," sources said.
While three among them died on the spot, the injured labourer was rushed to Koraput district headquarters hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Their identity has not been ascertained.
As news of the incident spread, locals gathered at the scene and blocked the highway, demanding adequate compensation for the families of the deceased. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road due to the blockade
Jeypore Sadar police rushed to the spot and pacified the locals. Efforts are on to clear the road blockade. Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent for postmortem and further investigation is on.