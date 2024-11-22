Speeding truck kills four labourers on NH-26 in Odisha's Jeypore

BHUBANESWAR: At least four daily wagers were killed in an accident on NH-26 near Jabakanadi, under the Jeypore Sadar police limits in Koraput district, on Friday.

Police sources said the accident occurred when the labourers, riding a bike to a paddy field, were struck by a speeding truck.

"17 labourers were engaged in paddy harvesting for a farmer. Four among them, carrying bamboo sticks, were riding on a bike to the field when the truck struck the sticks, causing the bike to fall. The labourers were then mowed down by the truck," sources said.