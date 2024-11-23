BJD Pranab’s brother booked for thrashing vendor in Jajpur

JAJPUR: BJD’s former organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das’s brother Bhaba Prakash Das was booked for allegedly assaulting a vegetable vendor at Biraja Haat.
The victim alleged Bhaba and his associates snatched Rs 1,200 from him. As many as four cases were registered against Bhaba and his associates in connection with the incident, police said.
As per the FIR filed by the victim, Nagen Nayak, with Jajpur Town police, Bhaba and his cousin Balabhadra along with 48 others assaulted him without any provocation. “They also destroyed vegetables worth Rs 10,000 and snatched Rs 1,200 from me,” Nayak stated.
The vegetable vendor lodged the complaint against Bhaba, Balabhadra and the 48 others at Jajpur Town police station on Friday. Besides, two other traders filed separate police complaints against Bhaba and his associates for assaulting them.
Acting on the complaints, police registered three cases under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Besides, Jajpur Town police have registered a suo moto case against Bhaba and his associates.
“Four cases have been registered against Bhaba Prasad Das and his associates in connection with the incident. Investigation is underway and necessary action will be taken against the perpetrators,” said Jajpur Town IIC Sarat Chandra Patra.
Biraja Haat, the oldest bi-weekly market, which used to be held near Biraja temple since its inception was recently shifted to Santhmadhab area in the city under the ongoing Birja Parikrama project.
However, some traders and vendors, allegedly supported by BJP are against the relocation while those backed by BJD are supporting the shifting of the market.
A face-off between the two groups erupted in the market on Thursday when some traders set up their stalls at the old location.