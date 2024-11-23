BJD Pranab’s brother booked for thrashing vendor in Jajpur

JAJPUR: BJD’s former organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das’s brother Bhaba Prakash Das was booked for allegedly assaulting a vegetable vendor at Biraja Haat.

The victim alleged Bhaba and his associates snatched Rs 1,200 from him. As many as four cases were registered against Bhaba and his associates in connection with the incident, police said.

As per the FIR filed by the victim, Nagen Nayak, with Jajpur Town police, Bhaba and his cousin Balabhadra along with 48 others assaulted him without any provocation. “They also destroyed vegetables worth Rs 10,000 and snatched Rs 1,200 from me,” Nayak stated.

The vegetable vendor lodged the complaint against Bhaba, Balabhadra and the 48 others at Jajpur Town police station on Friday. Besides, two other traders filed separate police complaints against Bhaba and his associates for assaulting them.