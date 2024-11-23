Centre seeks report from Forest department on eco-retreat plan at Pentha beach

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has sought a clarification from the Forest and Environment Department on the eco-retreat glamping site planned at Pentha beach within Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has sought to know if necessary approval for the luxury tenting project has been obtained and carrying capacity study done for the project.

Acting on the petition filed by environmental activist Alaya Samantaray, the deputy inspector general of forests at MoEFCC has asked the additional chief secretary (ACS) of Forest and Environment department of Odisha to submit the clarification along with a detailed report in this regard.

Highlighting the concerns raised over the potential ecological impacts and possible non-compliance with environmental and wildlife conservation laws, the MoEFCC has sought response from the ACS on whether the tourism activity, including the pitching of luxury tents in the eco-retreat programme, is aligned with the sanctuary’s approved management plan.