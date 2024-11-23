Centre seeks report from Forest department on eco-retreat plan at Pentha beach

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has sought a clarification from the Forest and Environment Department on the eco-retreat glamping site planned at Pentha beach within Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary.
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has sought to know if necessary approval for the luxury tenting project has been obtained and carrying capacity study done for the project.
Acting on the petition filed by environmental activist Alaya Samantaray, the deputy inspector general of forests at MoEFCC has asked the additional chief secretary (ACS) of Forest and Environment department of Odisha to submit the clarification along with a detailed report in this regard.
Highlighting the concerns raised over the potential ecological impacts and possible non-compliance with environmental and wildlife conservation laws, the MoEFCC has sought response from the ACS on whether the tourism activity, including the pitching of luxury tents in the eco-retreat programme, is aligned with the sanctuary’s approved management plan.
The state Forest department has also been asked to clarify if clearance from the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) has been obtained as required under the Wildlife Protection Act and whether carrying capacity study has been conducted to determine the environmental sustainability of the luxury tenting programme in the marine wildlife sanctuary mandated by the Ecotourism 2022 guidelines issued by the MoEFCC.
Given the ecological sensitivity of Bhitarkanika, particularly its role as a critical nesting site for the endangered Olive Ridley turtles, the matter requires urgent attention, the letter stated.
Samantaray had urged the state government and the Centre to ban the programme citing it to be a threat to the landscape used by the vulnerable Olive Ridley turtles as their nesting site. He stated that the programme taking place at Pentha beach for the last two years will have serious impact on the wild animals in the sanctuary and nesting of the endangered turtles.