Drive against illegal horns to check noise pollution in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to check noise pollution on roads, the State Transport Authority (STA) on Friday launched a massive drive against illegal pressure and multi-tone horns installed in vehicles across Odisha.

The STA issued 293 challans against violators and removed 325 illegal horns from various vehicles like cars, buses and trucks on the day. The maximum number of 48 illegal horns were removed in Balasore, followed by 21 in Bhanjanagar and 20 each in Chandikhole and Jagatsinghpur. Each violator will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 in the court.

Transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur directed officials to carry out stringent enforcement activities against such violations. Special teams have been formed under RTOs to take action against illegal horns at regular intervals.

“Illegal horns contribute to noise pollution and also cause inconvenience to commuters. As per the Motor Vehicles Act, installing high-pitched pressure and multi-tone horns in vehicles is strictly prohibited,” said Thakur.