Farmers sceptical as paddy purchase starts in Sambalpur district

SAMBALPUR: Procurement of kharif paddy kicked off in Sambalpur district on Friday amid high hopes as farmers are set to receive enhanced MSP of Rs 3,100 per quintal for their produce.

This year, the district has been given a target of procuring 30.68 lakh quintal of kharif paddy. For the ongoing kharif season, while as many as 59,895 farmers had registered for the procurement process, 59,818 have cleared verification to sell their produce.

The paddy will be procured at 129 purchase centres and market yards in the district. Similarly, at least 45 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) and Large Sized Agricultural Multipurpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS) besides 14 women self-help groups will aid in the procurement process.

While mandis in Dhankauda, Jujomura, Maneswar, Rengali blocks were opened on the day, procurement was done only in Dhankauda and Maneswar. Around 4,198 bags of paddy was procured from 29 farmers in the two blocks.