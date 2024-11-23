Junior merit scholarship to 10K students this year in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has planned to grant junior merit scholarship to 10,000 students this year. The directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Odisha, has invited applications for the scholarship with November 30 as the last date for submitting the online forms.

The scholarship of Rs 3,000 per year will be given to newly enrolled students in Plus Two streams who have secured 60 per cent and above in the Class X board examination and whose parental income doesn’t exceed Rs 6 lakh per annum.

DHSE officials said the online application submission process on the scholarship portal began on November 16 and will continue till November 30. The last date for validation of the students’ records at the institution level will be December 7.

The DHSE has come up with fresh guidelines stating that the scholarship in which an eligible student will be entitled to Rs 3,000 per year for two years - Class XI and XII - will be given to boys and girls in 50:50 ratio.

The directorate will recognise the marks from BSE Odisha as well as other equivalent boards recognised by the state government such as CBSE and ICSE, etc., for the grant. The student applying for the scholarship has to be a permanent resident of the state, officials said.