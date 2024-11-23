Nomadic family murder: Sundargarh Police nab six from Karnataka

ROURKELA: In a major breakthrough in the sensational murder of five members of a nomadic family, Sundargarh police arrested six persons of the community from Gadag district in Karnataka.

The accused were brought to the district headquarters town on transit remand. DIGP (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai and Sundargarh SP Prtyush Diwaker said between 10 and 11 pm on October 29, the accused had hacked five family members of a nomadic family from Maharashtra to death while they were sleeping in tents set up at a secluded place near Karamdihi within Sadar police limits of Sundargarh.

The DIG said shortly after the gruesome incident, police launched a multi-state operation. A special team was formed and the Sundargarh SP directly monitored the investigation and meticulously solved the case. He said initially police did not have enough clues on the assailants and carried forward the investigation based on the suspicion of the survivor Avinash Bima Pawar (30). The investigating team got vital clues during its visit to Angul district.

Rai said following intense investigation and sustained coordination with Karnataka police, the six accused were arrested from Gadag district and brought on transit remand on Thursday.