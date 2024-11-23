Only 2k transgenders have TG certificates in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A decade after the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) legally recognised transgenders and upheld their fundamental rights, the community in Odisha continues to face roadblocks in getting access to government benefits.

According to the reports of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Odisha is the fourth state with the highest number of transgender (TG) certificates issued after Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. But when it comes to the overall numbers, only 2,493 transgenders from the state have received the TG certificates and ID cards.

While there is no official data on the current number of transgenders in Odisha, the 2011 census had put their population at 20,332 in the state. The Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department admits that their number must be much higher.

Sources said at least 2,647 transgenders had applied for the TG identity certificate in the state and 154 applications are pending. The transgender identity certificate is essential as it provides the person a formal recognition and legal rights.

Activists said though the process of application for these certificates has been simplified and made online by the Centre through its SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood & Enterprise) portal, not many are coming forward to file their applications due to lack of awareness and fear of family and social rejection.