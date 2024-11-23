Terracotta pavilion of ORMAS pulls crowds

CUTTACK: The terracotta-themed pavilion of Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) is drawing huge crowds at the national-level Pallishree Mela at Balijatra ground here.
Artisans of Om Sai Mahila producer group (PG) from Dampada block and terracotta PGs from Salepur and Kantapda are showcasing their traditional craftsmanship at the ORMAS stall while setting an example of rural entrepreneurship.
The stall offers a glimpse of the intricacies of terracotta craft, blending age-old techniques with innovative designs. The wide array of beautiful products, from decorative items to eco-friendly kulhads (earthen cups) have become a hit among visitors. The themed pavilion is facilitating visitors to place orders according to their choice and get the designed products in a few minutes.
ORMAS has provided comprehensive support to the artisans including advanced equipment, vital market linkages besides conducting capacity-building workshops. It has also facilitated a tie-up for supply of kulhads to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), creating a sustainable revenue stream for these artisans.
“Terracotta is not merely a craft. It’s a way of life for many rural families. Through our hand-holding support, we aim to ensure that these artisans not only preserve their heritage but also thrive economically,” said joint CEO of Cuttack ORMAS Bipin Rout.
The terracotta groups from Dampada, Salepur and Kantapada blocks are highlighting Odisha’s rich cultural legacy, Rout added.
In the last seven days, Om Sai Mahila PG has registered sales of Rs 4.10 lakh.