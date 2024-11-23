Terracotta pavilion of ORMAS pulls crowds

CUTTACK: The terracotta-themed pavilion of Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) is drawing huge crowds at the national-level Pallishree Mela at Balijatra ground here.

Artisans of Om Sai Mahila producer group (PG) from Dampada block and terracotta PGs from Salepur and Kantapda are showcasing their traditional craftsmanship at the ORMAS stall while setting an example of rural entrepreneurship.

The stall offers a glimpse of the intricacies of terracotta craft, blending age-old techniques with innovative designs. The wide array of beautiful products, from decorative items to eco-friendly kulhads (earthen cups) have become a hit among visitors. The themed pavilion is facilitating visitors to place orders according to their choice and get the designed products in a few minutes.