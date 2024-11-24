Bargarh Dhanuyatra to get new Kansa

BARGARH: The famous Dhanuyatra will get a new Kansa as the organising committee has decided to drop Hruiskesh Bhoi who played the role for 11 editions.

Bhoi, a hearse driver was suspended for seeking money from a the next of a kin of a deceased. The 77th edition of Dhanuyatra, believed to be the largest open-air theatre festival, is scheduled from January 3 to 13, 2025. In the preparatory meeting chaired by collector, Aditya Goyal, formation of sub-committees to look after various arrangements for the festival was discussed.

The selection of artist for the role of Kansa is held once every three years.While Hrushikesh was selected to play the role in 2022 after a gap of five years, his tenure was valid till 2024. To select a new actor for the role, the committee has decided to call artists who had secured second to fifth position in the 2022 auditions.

The theme of Bargarh Dhanuyatra is an adaptation of Krishna Leela and Mathura Vijay. The artist in the role of Kansa becomes the king for 11 days during which Bargarh turns into Mathura and Jeera river into Yamuna. Ambapali becomes Gopapur during the period. The rule of Kansa, his death, and the victory of Lord Krishana are enacted at various places in Mathura and Gopapura during the 11-day festival.

Convenor of Dhanuyatra Mahotsav Samiti Sureswar Satpathy said, “The artist for Kansa role is being changed for multiple reasons. It was decided in the preparatory meeting that rather than conducting fresh auditions, artists selected in the previous audition will be called to save time. The selected artist will reprise the role for one year only. “