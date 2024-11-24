Contributions of unsung heroes will be brought to forefront: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said the state government will take all possible measures to keep the legacy of Dr Harekrushna Mahtab alive and his contributions will be recognised nationally.

Paying tribute to Mahtab on his 125th birth anniversary at a state-level function organised by the Odia Language, Literature And Culture department here, the chief minister said the life and achievements of Mahtab are a significant chapter in Odisha’s social, political, and economic history.

“A biopic on Mahtab’s life will be produced and a memorial will be erected at his birthplace Agarpada in Bhadrak district,” Majhi said. He said Mahtab was a freedom fighter, politician, writer and social reformer who played a crucial role in shaping Odisha’s destiny.