Curtains come down on nine-day Balijatra with huge footfall, record sales

CUTTACK: Balijatra, the biggest open-air trade fair of the state concluded here on Saturday with vendors registering record business this year.

Around 2,500 stalls including over 200 corporate stalls, 325 government stalls and around 600 food stalls were put up on 8.5 acre land at Killa Maidan (upper Balijatra ground) adjacent to Barabati Fort, and 34 acre on the lower Balijatra ground.

State-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) which had set up 500 stalls including 50 food outlets at the national-level Pallishree Mela, registered sale proceeds of more than Rs 38 crore by the end of the day. Last year, the national-level Pallishree Mela had generated revenue of around Rs 36 crore.

Apart from rural ethnic products ranging from handloom, handicrafts, spices, organic rice, coconut oil, kalajeera rice, sugar-free rice, Keonjhar badi and Ganjam pickles handmade by women entrepreneurs of various self-help and producer groups across 30 districts in the state, artisans from 24 other states including Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Assam too participated in the trade fair.

Various millet-based products, Kandhamal Haldi, Cuttack’s Maniabandha sarees, Manipuri handloom, terracotta and horn crafts were among those which sold like hot cakes. Non-timber forest produces (NTFP) such as brooms, honey, spices and other food materials made by SHGs were also a huge hit.

Odia Asmita reflected in Cuttack-in-Cuttack Pavilion which showcased three classical Odia films each daily. Similarly, to commemorate the long-standing trade and commerce relationship, a Southeast Asia Pavilion was set up in Balijatra fairground having 15 stalls where prominent cultural similarities, mythological connections, temples, textiles, terracotta, dance forms, masks, coins etc., between Odisha and Southeast Asian countries were put on display.

While musical fireworks show with pyro technology and drones were an added delight, artistes from as many as eight countries enthralled the revellers with their performances. Ambassadors and High Commissioners of 14 countries had participated in the inaugural ceremony of Balijatra festival.