GPR report out, Ratna Bhandar repair work soon

BHUBANESWAR: Work on repair and restoration of Shree Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar at Puri will begin soon.

This was announced by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) after receiving the ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey report from Hyderabad-based CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI) and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday.

While ASI and SJTA did not reveal the contents of the 45-page report, sources said it does not speak of any secret chambers or tunnels but points out cracks and voids in Bhitara and Bahara Bhandars. “We need to study the report properly before commenting on its contents. But it clearly points out the extent of damages in the entrance of the Ratna Bhandar, its chataana, walls and the two chambers (Bhitara and Bahara),” said temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee.

He added that while ASI has been asked to start the repair and renovation work at the earliest, the SJTA will seek suggestions from the Chhatisha Nijog and managing committee (after it is formed) over the manner in which the work will be carried out without disrupting the ‘nitis’ and public ‘darshan’ of the Trinity.

“The CSIR-NGRI in its report has also listed out measures to be taken for the repair and restoration works. We have asked the ASI to follow it for the safety of the Ratna Bhandar,” Padhee said.

The ASI on Saturday wrote to the SJTA to allot adequate time and date for undertaking structural conservation work at the Ratna Bhandar. It has also sought permission to carry out photo documentation of the conservation work and deploy representatives from temple sevayats and Jagannath temple police during the process.