Newborn sold for Rs 20K likely to be kept at adoption centre in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A newborn allegedly sold to a childless couple from Andhra Pradesh by her parents will likely be kept in a special adoption centre for children after the latter expressed their inability to raise her.

The girl was born to Rahul Dhanbeda (25) and Kumud Ganta (22) of Nuapada within Chandili police limits of Rayagada district on November 3.

The couple allegedly sold the infant to K Chandra Sekhar (32) and K Nandini (27) of Pedapinki village in Manyam district of Andhra Pradesh for Rs 20,000. Sources said the infant was sold on November 11 basing a deed of adoption furnished a notary public in Rayagada town.

Rahul is a truck helper and earns around Rs 1,500 per month. The couple already has a three-year-old daughter and expressed their inability to raise another. After the allegation of sale of the infant came to fore, the matter was probed by the sub-collector and other officials and the couple from Andhra Pradesh asked to return to Rayagada with the child. The infant was brought back a few days back.

The officials in their probe report submitted to the collector reportedly stated that Rahul and Kumud are not receiving rice under National Food Security Act and they have not even applied for a ration card.

Meanwhile, the state government reportedly directed Rayagada collector Parul Patwari to look into the matter. Patwari along with other officials interacted with Rahul and Kumud. The collector directed officials to provide a bag of rice to the couple and ensure they are registered under National Food Security Act.

Sources said Rahul and Kumud had earlier admitted to have received Rs 20,000 for the child but denied the same during the interaction with the collector on the day.

The couple would be counselled again and if they still deny to keep the infant, the girl would be kept at the SACC under the supervision of district administration, said an official. Meanwhile, the deed of adoption made by the notary is also likely to be included under the purview of the probe.