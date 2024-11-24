Odisha government to amend IPR to facilitate incentives for industries

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday approved the Industries Department proposal’s for amendment of Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR) 2015 to enable eligible investors to furnish their claims for incentives in time.
Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said amendment in two sections of IPR-2015 was felt necessary to bring the IPR in line with sectoral policies for smooth administration of incentives.
In many cases, Ahuja said, delay in submission of claim application by industrial units occured due to their ignorance about various incentives and certifications that they are entitled to under the policy for claiming incentives.
Considering the dislocations caused by Covid-19 pandemic, the approval is now given to extend the timeline for submission of application from one year to two years for all types of incentives and certifications under IPR-2015. For delay beyond two years, there is also a provision for delay condonation which will be considered at the level of chief secretary.
“As a one-time relaxation measure, investors who had already commenced commercial production but failed to file their application in time for incentives or certifications within the due date, but submitted it within June 30, 2023, will be considered. Applications submitted after June 30 will not be considered except where it is a fit case to be considered at the level of chief secretary for condonation of delay due to reasons beyond the control of industrial unit,” Ahuja said.
He further said that an amendment was made in Odisha Food Processing Policy 2016 (OFPP 2016) on November 13, 2018 wherein oil expeller, solvent extraction and refining of oil and packaged drinking water with moderate investment in plant and machinery were removed from negative list of activity and became eligible for incentives. But similar provision was made in IPR 2015 on August 18, 2020.
In view of the discrepancy in IPR and sectoral policy, the amendment made in IPR-2015 in 2020 should be effective retrospectively from the date of amendment made in OFPP 2016 and this was approved by the cabinet, he added.