Odisha government to amend IPR to facilitate incentives for industries

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday approved the Industries Department proposal’s for amendment of Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR) 2015 to enable eligible investors to furnish their claims for incentives in time.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said amendment in two sections of IPR-2015 was felt necessary to bring the IPR in line with sectoral policies for smooth administration of incentives.

In many cases, Ahuja said, delay in submission of claim application by industrial units occured due to their ignorance about various incentives and certifications that they are entitled to under the policy for claiming incentives.

Considering the dislocations caused by Covid-19 pandemic, the approval is now given to extend the timeline for submission of application from one year to two years for all types of incentives and certifications under IPR-2015. For delay beyond two years, there is also a provision for delay condonation which will be considered at the level of chief secretary.