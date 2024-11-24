Odisha Minister Patra warns mill owners against purchase of paddy from farmers

BHUBANESWAR: Food Supplies minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Saturday warned rice mill owners of serious consequences if they attempted to purchase paddy from farmers.

Patra’s warning came following reports that some millers have been purchasing paddy directly from farmers at rates almost half of the enhanced minimum support price of Rs 3,100 per quintal.

“It has come to the notice of the state government that a rice mill of Nuapada district has stored 500 quintal of paddy which the owner purchased directly from farmers at Rs 1,700 per quintal. The mill has been sealed,” Patra told reporters.

The minister said that agents of rice millers have become active in districts where paddy has been harvested but procurement has not started. The millers have been exploiting farmers who are in need of money.

He said paddy procurement started from Bargarh district followed by Sambalpur. Other districts are now finalising dates to start the procurement operation for the current kharif marketing season (KMS).