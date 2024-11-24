Odisha to witness rains, rise in night temperature

BHUBANESWAR: Parts of Odisha are expected to witness rainfall activity next week which will lead to an increase in the minimum night temperatures, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

The national weather forecaster said a low pressure area formed over east equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on the day. It is likely to intensify into a depression on Monday (November 25) and is expected to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coasts in the subsequent two days.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty said though the system will not have any direct impact over Odisha, it will lead to moisture incursion and trigger rains in parts of the state. “Light rains/thundershower activity is likely to occur at a few places between November 27 and 29,” she informed.

The met office said one or two places in Ganjam and Gajapati districts may receive rains on November 27. Director of SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) Sarat Sahu said the intensity of the rains will be more in Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada and Koraput districts between November 27 and 29.